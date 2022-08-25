FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters are still sorting out the details of a sad and bizarre case of arson.

A homeowner purposely set his home on fire, in response to a string of life-altering events.

This is what is left of Kevin Powell’s home on Madiera Drive in the Hammock Bay community.

Firefighters responded to the 46-year-old’s home around 9 pm Wednesday night, to find it engulfed in flames.

They said Powell was outside and seemed to be mentally unstable.

“And at some point got in fire’s way. We were asked to escort him back to the side. He was acting very erratically we had several issues with Mr. Powell during that time with erratic behavior we did secure him to keep him away from the flames. At that time we did wait for the fire marshall to arrive to do their investigation we assisted them in their investigation,” Lieutenant Bart Smith with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

While they were fighting the fire, Powell allegedly took a crowbar from a fire truck and started busting the windows out of his Toyota pickup truck, sitting in the driveway.

Deputies said Powell told them he’d recently lost his job and his wife had left him.

He allegedly admitted he was under the influence of Vodka, Marijuana, and Oxycontin and admitted to locking his two dogs in a closet and setting fire to the floor outside of the closet door.

One dog escaped, but the other one was killed.



“Based on statements from Mr. Powell with evidence from the fire marshall’s office we did arrest Mr. Powell for arson. There was also a dog also that was deceased in the flames so he was arrested for animal cruelty as well as arson,” Smith said.

Authorities evacuated several nearby homes as firefighters battled to keep the flames from spreading.

“We were able to protect the north and south side adjacent homes. The northside home did sustain a little bit of damage but nothing on the interior of the home,” Assistant Fire Chief with the Walton County Fire District Austin Pugh said.

Firefighters said it appears Powell started the fire in the master bedroom.

Powell is in the Walton County jail tonight, charged with was charged with second-degree arson and animal cruelty.