This photo of a Hammock Bay Fire was provided by Walton County Fire Resuce.

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was arrested after intentionally setting his home on fire and killing one of his dogs, Walton deputies said Thursday.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue initially responded to the home on Madiera Drive in the Hammock Bay subdivision in Freeport just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Deputies evacuated numerous homes while firefighters fought the blaze.

While they were fighting the blaze Kevin Powell, 46, was “behaving very erratically,” deputies wrote in a news release.

“At one point, Powell retrieved tools from one of WCFR’s fire engines and was using it to damage his vehicle,” they added.

Powell was “detained for his own safety and later admitted to setting his house on fire, spreading ammunition around the inside of the home, and locking his two dogs in a closet and lighting the floor outside of it on fire,” deputies wrote. “Only one of the dogs escaped the home.”

Powell was charged with second-degree arson and animal cruelty and was transported to the Walton County Jail.

