WCSO: DeFuniak Springs man molested three children under 12

Jacob Ramirez

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man is being held on a $1 million bond and faces capital charges after he molested three victims between the ages of 7 and 12, Walton County deputies wrote in a news release.

Jacob Ramirez, 32, is charged with three counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12.

According to an incident report, the victims described the incidents in detail. When confronted by investigators Ramirez denied the accusation.

“This is part of our relentless pursuit of charging sexual predators who prey on children and getting them out of our community and behind bars,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

