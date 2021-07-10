WCSO: Defuniak Springs man arrested in Thursday night shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop for erratic driving led to a Defuniak Springs man being arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to authorities, A Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a car driving erratically on Highway 90 near Girl Scout Road on Thursday evening.

Steven Wutke

The driver told deputies he had been shot at home on Wee Acres in Defuniak Springs. During the same time frame, a 911 call came reporting a shooting in the same location.

The suspect, Steven Wutke, 63, shot the victim in the hand during an argument where both parties had been drinking. The victim then left the home with Wutke’s permission to use the vehicle to seek medical attention, according to deputies.

Wutke has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.