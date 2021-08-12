WCSO asking for help locating sex offender

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a sexual predator that fled from his Ponce de Leon address.

Ricky Lee Harrison, 55, is a white male with dark brown hair, 5’7″, and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has a tattoo of a spider and a spider web on his right arm.

Ricky Lee Harrison

Harrison is a registered sexual predator who fled his most recent address on County Highway 3280. He is now wanted for three felony counts of failing to register, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app. You could be eligible for a cash reward.