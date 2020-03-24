WCSD offering food service program for children

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Children in Walton County who normally rely on receiving meals at school now can benefit from the school district’s free food service program.

According to the Walton County School District, it will hold the program until March 27, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., providing lunch and the next day’s breakfast to children at five different locations.

The five school sites will give grab and go meals in the car rider line, and children do not have to live in the school zone to receive food, but they must be present in the car to receive the free meals.

Starting March 25, bus transportation will be added to the distribution, with more than 95 bus stops in place at the above hours. According to the district, the stops will look similar to its summer routes and buses will spend 10 minutes at each stop with meals available.

The five school sites include: Freeport High School, Maude Saunders Elementary, Mossy Head School, Paxton School and Walton Middle School.

For additional updates, check the district’s website at www.walton.k12.fl.us.