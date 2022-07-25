DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been a little more than four months since Healthmark Regional Medical Center shut down its emergency room.

It’s forced paramedics to transport patients to other hospitals that is quite a distance from DeFuniak Springs.

Walton County Fire and Rescue has been working on a potential solution, since well before the ER closed.

About a year ago, Walton County Fire Rescue Chief Tracey Vause and his team began working on a Community Paramedic Program.

The idea is to send paramedics in quick response vehicles, rather than ambulances, to help patients that don’t need to go to the hospital.

Since Healthmark closed it’s emergency room in March, ambulances have been in higher demand.

“The biggest problem with what we are dealing with now is the longer transport times and that takes a 911 ambulance out of the fight for that extra amount of time that we didn’t anticipate coming into this year,” Vause said.

Vause said they’ve already added a seventh ambulance to handle call volume, and are considering an eighth.



“So the hours of availability have been reduced because when ambulances leave the county it takes them longer to get back so that’s been our biggest challenge so far is keeping the number of ambulance hours relatively unchanged,” Vause said.

The Community Paramedic Program should help, they hope to kick it off on August 1.

It will use telemedicine to help accurately treat patients.



“When we do respond to a scene or do take a house call by appointment we have the ability to interface with a physician by technology with an iPad and a secure telemedicine line. If they don’t have eyeballs and fingertips then at least they have eyeballs of a physician and they interact with a physician that way,” Vause said.

Vause said they have two paramedics in their Community Paramedic Program and are always hiring.