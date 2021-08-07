Wausau celebrates 52nd annual possum festival

WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not every day you celebrate possums, but today Wausau had their 52nd annual festival paying tribute to the animal.

“This is the possum capital of the world, so welcome to Wausau enjoy the activities and we are blessed to be here,” said Possum Festival Chairman, James Walsingham.

The Wausau Funday and Possum Festival kicked off this weekend with a celebration for families to enjoy games, food, and music

“It’s really just community-oriented and everything that we raise, all the donations we get goes to fund the ballfields the ball team, and whatever the community needs. Every year we give away two scholarships to local schools to give kids a chance in college to better themselves,” said President of Wausau Development Club, Steve Taylor.

Each year the possum festival is celebrated on the first Saturday of August to commemorate the animal that kept their ancestors alive during the great depression.

The festival has been bringing families together for the past 52 years.

Walsingham said the possum festival is a community event for families and children to have a fun day while raising money for needs in the community.

The festival is one of the biggest fundraising events for the small town and every donation is put back into the community.

“You know what they say if you go down the road and see a possum that got run over on the road, he is always facing towards Wausau,” said Walsingham.