Water line repair could cause service interruptions in Panama City

Some homes and businesses in Panama City may experience some interruptions to their water service for the next several hours…

According to Panama City Officials, utility crews are repairing a water line at the intersection of South Bonita Avenue and Dewitt Street in The Cove neighborhood…

Officials say those located along Bonita, DeWitt, Harris Avenue, and Cherry Street may have the interruptions.

It is anticipated to take about 3 to 5 hours to complete repairs.

A Boil Water Notice will be issued for impacted homes once water is restored.

