Water main break to result in precautionary boil water notice in North Lagoon

Due to a break on a water main serving North Lagoon Oaks Subdivision, there was a temporary loss in pressure on Tuesday, January 19 at approximately 9:30 a.m. If you are at this location, you may experience discolored water for approximately 24 hours after your water service has been restored.

Specific streets include: All of Lagoon Oaks Drive, Lagoon Oaks Circle, Live Oak Lane, Pleasant Oak Court, Willow Oak Court, Shady Oak Court, Valley Oak Court, Water Oak Drive, Water Oak Circle, Oak Ridge Place, Grand Oaks Lane and White Oak Court.

As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing of dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the water line repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. The City will issue a rescission lifting this “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” at that time and you will be notified by a door hanger notice at your address.

If you have any questions regarding this notice, you may contact the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100, Ext. 3 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours and weekends at (850) 233-5050.