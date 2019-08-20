Water boil notice issued for parts of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — There is a water boil notice for residents of Springfield.

The notice is in effect for those along Helen Avenue to Russ Lake Drive, 11th Street to 8th Street, and along Transmitter Road from 8th Street to 14th Street.

This is due to a water main break that happened at the corner of 8th Street and Helen Avenue.

City officials advise residents to boil any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be brought to a rolling boil for one minute or use bottled water.

The loss in system pressure can cause contaminants, such as E. coli to enter the water system. Samples are being collected now to determine if any bacteria is present and the water boil notice will remain in effect until the break is repaired and tests come back negative for bacteria.