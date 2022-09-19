WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are searching for a man who has spraypainted graffitti in several locations in Rosemary Beach.

Deputies say they caught the suspect on security footage during one of his excursions and are asking the public for help identifying him.

“This individual has vandalized the Western Greens bathroom, a resident’s U-Haul, power boxes, & walls with this tag,” deputies wrote on Twitter. “Anyone with information is asked to contact @WCSOFL at (850)-892-8111.”