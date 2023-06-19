SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A patch of severe weather moved across The Panhandle Monday creating at least one tornado in Walton County.

The storm developed just east of Destin at bout 11 a.m. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado developed in San Destin as part of the storm.

It is unclear if the weather caused any injuries or damages. News 13 is on scene this afternoon and will have more on the storm tonight at 5 and 6.

Severe weather is expected to last through Monday afternoon. The severe weather is expected to lessen throughout the week.

If you have video of severe weather or damages you can email us at news@wmbb.com