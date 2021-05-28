WATCH: Suspect sneaks in, steals from closed business

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for a man who was caught on camera creeping around a business after apparently breaking in during a burglary.

Police wrote in a news release that the “unidentified suspect burglarized a business in the 400 block of W. 11th Street in Panama City.”

The suspect was wearing a hoodie, shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Weather Forecast 5-28-21

Car accident on 231

5/28/21 PC Burglary

Bay District celebrates their last day of school with students

Gulf Coast Jam Preview

Subjects sought in fatal Destin shooting

More Local News

Don't Miss