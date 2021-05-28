WATCH: Suspect sneaks in, steals from closed business

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for a man who was caught on camera creeping around a business after apparently breaking in during a burglary.

Police wrote in a news release that the “unidentified suspect burglarized a business in the 400 block of W. 11th Street in Panama City.”

The suspect was wearing a hoodie, shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.