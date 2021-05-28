WATCH: Subjects sought in fatal Destin shooting

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa deputies are hoping the public can help them find several people who may be connected to a fatal shooting.

Deputies said they want to speak to this man about a fatal shooting that happened on May 21 in Destin.

Deputies released video of several men in a black Camaro and other video of a SUV that was believed to be part of the same group.

In part of the video, one of the men is seen putting a hand gun in his waist band.

“The car, along with an SUV believed to be part of the same group, was seen leaving the scene onto Highway 98 (Emerald Coast Parkway) shortly after gunfire rang out that morning in the parking lot of the Coyote Ugly establishment around closing time,” deputies wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact us at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the the P3 Tips Mobile application.