PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are asking for help identifying two burglary suspects.

Security cameras show the two suspects inside Total Laundry Services of Panama City coin laundry on West 11th Street last Wednesday.

You can see them use a hammer to smash the glass on a change dispenser. Police aren’t saying how much change they took, but they say the pair did a lot of damage to the machine and the building, smashing out a glass door to get inside.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please call the Panama City Police Department of (850) 872-3100.