BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chick-fil-A has some competition coming as a new premium fried chicken restaurant prepares to open in the Florida Panhandle.

Super Chix: Chicken & Custard offers hand-breaded sandwiches including one called the cheesy BBQ and Nashville Hot, fresh chicken tenders, salads, grilled options, and even frozen treats like custard and hand-spun shakes.