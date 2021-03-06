WATCH: Mysterious Flying Object caught on Ring Doorbell camera in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven resident, Chris Miller sent in a video where a mysterious flying object is caught on his Ring Doorbell camera.

Courtesy: Chris Mitchell

Miller said his wife was at the gym when she told him to check the doorbell’s camera because there was something on it.

He said it sounded like a jet engine but was shocked to see the size of the object.

Miller says he has no idea what it could be and even asked friends their opinions who said they didn’t know either.

So tell us, what do you think it is?

