PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who shot a clerk during a robbery early Thursday morning.

This incident happened at about 3 a.m. at the Beeline Store on Cherry Street in Callaway.

The video shows the man, who is apparently wearing a wig and women’s clothes aiming a gun at the clerk and holding out a backpack. Deputies said he was demanding money.

He backs the clerk into a corner and then shoots her. It appears she is shot in the thigh. He then runs out of the store. The clerk was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and released.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted robbery is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Investigator Darryl White at (850) 747-4700 or Crimestoppers at (850) 785-TIPS(8477).