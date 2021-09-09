Bay deputies searching for man accused of shooting store clerk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who shot a clerk during a robbery early Thursday morning.

This incident happened at about 3 a.m. at the Beeline Store on Cherry Street in Callaway.

The video shows the man, who is apparently wearing a wig and women’s clothes aiming a gun at the clerk and holding out a backpack. Deputies said he was demanding money.

He backs the clerk into a corner and then shoots her. It appears she is shot in the thigh. He then runs out of the store. The clerk was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and released.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted robbery is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Investigator Darryl White at (850) 747-4700 or Crimestoppers at (850) 785-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

City of Panama City to host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Beach season winding down in Bay County

FEMA approves funding for Jackson Hospital

Gov. Ron DeSantis brings over $1 million in funding to Walton County

Panama City Weather 9-9-2021

Man in wig, women’s clothes shoots clerk

More Local News

Don't Miss