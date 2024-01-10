PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested several suspected looters Wednesday and are warning the public to stay out of damaged homes and businesses.

Several tornadoes caused serious damage in Panama City Beach, Walton County and Jackson County Tuesday morning. A curfew is in place in a section of Panama City Beach between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Law enforcement officials had previously warned residents and visitors that any looting in the damaged areas would not be tolerated. Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease said she spotted several people who seemed out of place in the damaged neighborhoods and alerted deputies about the situation.

“The most cowardly thing you can do is steal from someone who has already lost everything they have,” Pease said. “We will not tolerate it.”

Law Enforcement is urging anyone who does not live or work in the affected areas to stay away.