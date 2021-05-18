Wester found guilty on 19 charges

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jurors delivered a mixed verdict in the trial of former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester.

Wester was accused of pulling citizens over, planting drugs on them, and arresting them on fabricated charges. He faced 67 charges including racketeering, official misconduct, perjury, fabricating evidence, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was found guilty of 19 charges including racketeering, official misconduct, perjury, fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false imprisonment.

He was found not guilty on all other charges. The guilty charges seemed to stem from the evidence connected to three defendants: Teresa Odum, Joshua Emmanuel, and Steven Vann.

Sentencing in the case is set for May 24.