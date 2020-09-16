WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning in Bay County

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Panama City Beach residents see flash flooding, beach erosion
Video
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Panama City
Video
Flooding issues in Gulf County lead to severe beach erosion
Video
Walton County opens shelter for voluntary evacuations
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Florida bars can reopen on Monday
Top Stories
Jobless claims down in Florida as layoffs loom
Does my employer have to tell everyone if a coworker has the virus?
Bay County District Schools releases COVID-19 dashboard
Union says judges should step aside from schools case
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Panama City Beach residents see flash flooding, beach erosion
Video
Top Stories
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Panama City
Video
Top Stories
Flooding issues in Gulf County lead to severe beach erosion
Video
Walton County opens shelter for voluntary evacuations
Video
Lynn Haven officials are working to avoid massive flooding
Video
Panama City and Bay County declare local state of emergency
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bam! Adebayo’s block helps Heat win Game 1 over Celtics
Top Stories
Mahomes, Chiefs on top of season’s first AP Pro32 poll
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: M’s-Giants shift because of fires, Hamels debut
South Walton and Port St. Joe football game pushed back to Saturday
Orgeron: Most LSU players have had, recovered from COVID-19
Stars overcame major stumbles to reach Stanley Cup Final
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Features
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Buy the Entertainment Card
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
2020 Contest Winners
Frontline Hero Winners
Military
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning in Bay County
Local News
by:
S. Brady Calhoun
Posted:
Sep 15, 2020 / 08:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2020 / 08:13 PM CDT
Golf Pass