PANAMA CITY (WMBB) — Gulf Coast Athletics is holding a news conference about changes in the athletics department. The news conference is expected to begin at noon. The conference concerns the future of Coach Mary Roonie Scovel, the head of the college’s women’s basketball team.

Scovel is in her 22nd season as coach. Under her guidance, the team has won five national championships. Her record entering the 2018 season was 575-77.