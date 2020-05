Washington County, FL – A Jacksonville man was arrested after he stole a vehicle in Vernon and then lead deputies in a pursuit, Washington County Sheriff's officials wrote in a news release.

After getting word that an armed and dangerous suspect who had allegedly stolen two vehicles was in the area Jackson County Sheriffs Office deputies attempted to stop a Nissan SUV for an equipment violation at about 3 a.m. on Thursday. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop.