Former JCSO deputy sentenced for planting evidence

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The former Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy who was found guilty of 19 charges involving fabricating evidence and arrested innocent people was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison Tuesday.

Zachary Wester was found guilty in May on 19 of the 67 charges. Of the 12 alleged victims that testified, the jury only found him guilty on charges related to three of them. 

The convictions were for racketeering, three counts of official misconduct, three counts of perjury, three counts of fabricating evidence, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of false imprisonment.

