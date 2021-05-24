Sentencing date set for former Jackson County deputy

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The former Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy who was found guilty of 19 charges involving fabricating evidence and arrested innocent people returned to court Monday.

Last week, Zachary Wester was found guilty on 19 of the 67 charges. Of the 12 alleged victims that testified, the jury only found him guilty on charges related to three of them. The convictions were for racketeering, three counts of official misconduct, three counts of perjury, three counts of fabricating evidence, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of false imprisonment.

During a status conference Judge James Goodman set the sentencing for Wester for July 13 at 2:45 p.m.