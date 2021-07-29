WATCH LIVE: Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried holding COVID-19 briefing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s agriculture commissioner and a candidate for governor is now holding regular coronavirus briefings.

“The people of Florida need and deserve access to regular, timely updates as it relates to the ongoing pandemic. That is why I am holding regular briefings to provide needed information and coordination from the federal government, filling the COVID information sharing void that currently exists in our state,” Fried said in a news release.

She also pointed out that the Florida Department of Health suspended daily COVID-19 reporting in early June and has “no plans to resume the daily reports,” even as Florida led the nation in the number of new cases and COVID-related deaths reported last week.

The current surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue updated guidance this week adding a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. In Florida, 66 of 67 counties are listed as having high levels of community transmission