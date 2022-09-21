PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store.

The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.

“The clerk described the man as a light-skinned black male. The suspect’s voice can clearly be heard on the video,” deputies wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700, or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.