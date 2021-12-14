WATCH: Freedom Brass plays at News 13

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 welcomed some holiday cheer Tuesday when Freedom Brass joined us in the studio.

Freedom Brass, the brass ensemble of the United States Air Force Band of the West, is stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The ensemble is comprised of two trumpets, French horn, trombone, tuba, and percussion and is dedicated to presenting to its audiences the total spectrum of today’s musical literature.

The members of Freedom Brass bring to the United States Air Force many years of professional experience with symphony orchestras, chamber ensembles, touring shows, and today’s popular artists. This group has been featured in performances at the New York Brass Conference and Boston University’s Tanglewood Music Center. Freedom Brass performs for civilian and military audiences throughout the southwestern region of the United States of America with a repertoire spanning five centuries.

Freedom Brass travels more than twenty thousand miles annually and appears in more than 100 concerts and clinics. The group performs at military ceremonies, conducts educational clinics, and presents entertaining community concerts throughout the Band of the West’s touring region.