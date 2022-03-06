PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were racing Sunday afternoon to deal with a new wildfire and evacuate Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home

The new fire developed between Nehi and Tram Road. Officials said they are sending ambulances and Bay Area Transportation vans to get people out.

Crews are on their way to assess the fire scene. There are 88 residents in Sims.

The new fire is west of Star Avenue and north of Tram Road. It is 25 to 30 acres. Four bulldozers and several helicopters are on the way. Wind is playing a huge role, officials on the scene said. The fire is unnamed at this time.

Star Avenue from Nehi Road to Pittsburgh Avenue is closed. Tram Road from E. 15th to Star Avenue is closed.