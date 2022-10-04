PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two kids and a bunny rabbit are safe after a house fire on Mercedes Avenue.

First responders got the call about the fire around noon.

Officials said two kids were home alone sleeping at the time of the fire. Panama City Fire Chief, David Jernigan, said the kids woke up and noticed the smoke when their eyes started to water.

Chief Jernigan said the home is a partial loss but said Bay County Fire Rescue made a good stop when they got on scene.

One bunny was rescued and treated by EMS. A second bunny was unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.