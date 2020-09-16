WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

Several counties and cities throughout the Panhandle are reporting road closures due to flooding.

LYNN HAVEN ROAD CLOSURES:As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the following roads were reported: W Hwy 390 Closed from Mowat to 77Havenwood Apts. (1600 FL Av)5th St. Ballpark and surrounding areasGreenbriarKimberlyKrystalRedbird24th/MinnesotaE Hwy 390 @ HarvardAll of Bell Circle areaE Hwy 390/ Colorado to TexasW 12th/Virginia, 1400-1700 AlabamaNJ 12th-13thW 11th VT-NHVA 11th-12thW 13th/GAFL 12th-14th