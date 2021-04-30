Watch: Broken valve causes water gusher on Back Beach Road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A minor accident with a lawn mower created a gusher for a short time on Panama City Beach.

Beach officials said public works employees were mowing near Moylan Road and Back Beach Road when they broke the valve off a two-inch connection.

The break caused water to escape in a geyser-like fashion. City employees were on scene Friday afternoon, presumably to fix the leak and not to cool off in the homemade sprinkler.

Officials said the break was not a major issue and would most likely not result in a boil water notice.

Some Panama City Beach residents are questioning the usage rules at Frank Brown Park

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB Geyser

Passengers attribute COVID-19 as reason for travel

Lynn Haven Parks update

Local attorneys receive professionalism award

Center for Excellence could be the top public safety training facility in the state

Deputy involved shooting near Bay County library

More Local News

Don't Miss