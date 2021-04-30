Watch: Broken valve causes water gusher on Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A minor accident with a lawn mower created a gusher for a short time on Panama City Beach.

Beach officials said public works employees were mowing near Moylan Road and Back Beach Road when they broke the valve off a two-inch connection.

The break caused water to escape in a geyser-like fashion. City employees were on scene Friday afternoon, presumably to fix the leak and not to cool off in the homemade sprinkler.

Officials said the break was not a major issue and would most likely not result in a boil water notice.