This screen capture of a video taken by Kevin Dalrymple shows a bear scaling a fence at Tyndall Air Force Base.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida black bear was trying to aim high this week when it scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base.

Kevin Dalrymple, a realtor at Beachy Beach Real Estate, spotted the bear and shot a video of the incident earlier this week.

In the video, the bear makes short work of the fence and then scampers away into the woods. Dalrymple said he sees bears in the area all the time but joked that this one had Olympic form.