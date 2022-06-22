PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Everyone loves to visit Shell Island in the summer. That includes at least one reptile who is not normally spotted there.

Capt. Chris Farley of Flippin’ Awesome Adventures made a new friend — a four-foot alligator — along the shoreline in Shell Island Monday evening while out on a dolphin sunset tour.

“Being on the water is my passion and I love it.” Farley said, “Seeing wildlife like this is something I always look forward to.”

The former Fish and Wildlife marine biologist said he was shocked when he spotted the critter swimming along the shore and was excited to capture this unique moment on camera.

The alligator was left alone and was not a direct threat to those in the area, he added.