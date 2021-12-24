Local woman injured after crashing her car into a pond in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bonifay woman is recovering after state troopers said she ran her car into a pond in Washington County Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on State Road 79, just south of Mallory Road in the New Hope area.

Video from our media partners at the Washington County News shows salvage crews removing the car from the water about six hours later.

Troopers said the woman was walking around following the crash, but also spent six hours outside in the cold.

They said she told them she was sleepy and dozing off when she missed a lane shift, overcorrected and essentially lost control.

Paramedics reportedly took her to a hospital with minor injuries.

