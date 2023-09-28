WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL (WMBB) – Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing.

On Thursday, deputies received a call from Gulf Coast Hospital about a man with, “large stab wounds.” The caller added that the victim had come to the hospital from a home on Fortin Court in Washington County.

Investigators attempted to contact the residents and upon arrival they observed blood leading inside the home. In a subsequent interview, the victim said he was stabbed by his girlfriend, Tabitha Peavy.

Deputies later located the Peavy at a neighbor’s home.

Peavy was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of a deadly weapon.