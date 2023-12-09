WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop that ended in a drug arrest.

Deputies stated they pulled over a car at 2:30 am on State Road 79 near Ebro when the driver 19-year-old Jaquarious M. Anderson failed to immediately stop. Once the vehicle stopped, they came in contact with a strong odor of narcotics from inside the car, deputies said.

The front seat occupants were asked to exit the vehicle where deputies discovered a clear bag with suspected methamphetamine. 30-year-old John H. Ware IV was identified as one of the passengers. Deputies attempted to detain Ware IV, however, he resisted arrest and was reportedly tased, wrote in a news release.

A vehicle search was conducted where deputies located large amounts of methamphetamine, a bag of controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

During the investigation, Ware IV became unresponsive demonstrating signs of fentanyl exposure, and was transported to the hospital. Once Ware IV was stable they found a blue pill in his possession and tested positive for heroin by Panama City Beach PD.

The deputy in this case also started experiencing similar signs of exposure and was medically evaluated.

Investigators said the narcotics located inside the vehicle later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Anderson and 21-year-old Jadlin L. King, another passenger of the vehicle both of Bainbridge, Georgia were taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail. They were charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.