WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While investigating a battery at Chipley High School Washington County Sheriff’s deputies discovered that a student was keeping a list of names of students and teachers he wanted to harm, deputies wrote.

The suspect was identified as James Simmons, a 10th-grade student of Chipley High School. Simmons was arrested Tuesday after deputies discovered the list of names.

“The student admitted to investigators that he created the list of names of people he would like to harm,” officials wrote.

Simmons is facing a second-degree felony. He was charged with a written threat to conduct a mass shooting and placed in a detention facility at the Department of Juvenile Justice.