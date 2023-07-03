VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — A routine July 4th fireworks show quickly turned to chaos as bystanders fled from an otherwise routine event.

In a Facebook post showing the incident, the firework show was interrupted by a brief period of silence, followed by a firecracker exploding much closer to the ground, causing families and children to take cover behind vehicles.

Vernon City Clerk Candice Hodges told News 13 that the fireworks show was conducted with a Tennessee-based pyrotechnics company Pyroshows Inc., a partner they’ve worked with for many years.

Hodges claims that there were no medical injuries, and emergency respondents immediately arrived on-scene.

News 13 reached out to Pyroshows Inc., where they said they are fully complying with Vernon authorities, as well as conducting their own investigation into the incident.