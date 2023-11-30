WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been working on its Annual Christmas Toy Drive for several months.

Deputies began in September when they held the P.C.A Rodeo. That fundraiser was a good start but the Sheriff’s Office still needs more donations.

Deputies are taking toys and monetary donations through Christmas Day.

Sheriff Kevin Crews says over the years, they’ve been able to help hundreds of families at Christmas.

“You know, we’ve started this program to try to serve families of Washington County, especially the underprivileged families. We do fundraisers throughout the year to be able to support the community, which supports us wholeheartedly. We get a lot of donations from our community and we on average about 300 families through this toy drive, about 300 families a year is what we’re able to serve.”

If you’d like to help contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111