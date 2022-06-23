PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury acquitted a 22-year-old man facing a possible life sentence for a murder charge Thursday night.

Prosecutors accused Jorge Perez and four others of being involved in a December 2019 robbery that ended with the shooting death of Ed Ross of Panama City Beach.

Perez took the stand Thursday and testified that he was not involved in the crime, that his phone was stolen by the other defendants and that he is trying to turn his life around.

Prosecutors had argued that Perez organized the robbery because Ross was known to have a large quantity of marijuana and cash in his home.

However, investigators testified that although they believed Perez was there the night of the murder there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime.

Perez was the second defendant to face trial in the case.

A different jury found Abel Ortiz guilty of first-degree murder in April.