Washington County Fire Department receives large gift just ahead of Christmas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The state of Florida has reimbursed the Washington County Fire Department for $40,000 worth of air packs as part of the Florida Firefighters Assistance Grant.

$40,000 is more than the department’s yearly budget.

The last time the department replaced their air pack equipment was a decade ago, and they were bought used.

Washington County Sunny Hills Fire Chief Al Gothard is thrilled his firefighters will be able to have good reliable breathing air.

“These are vital parts of firefighting,” Gothard said. “I mean, you have to have an air pack to fight fire with the contaminated air and everything and cancer concerns, so we use these air packs on every call even on car fire.”

The Florida Fire Marshal comes out and inspects paperwork equipment to pass inspection eligible for grants for the next three years.

Gothard said turnout gear, which is what a firefighter wears going into a fire, is next on their list to try and replace using grant money.