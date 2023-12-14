CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Washington County commissioners are considering an extension of their work suspension for FEMA road projects.

They froze those projects back in October.

Residents have been on edge for months now concerning the future of their roads.

On October 19, commissioners told contractors to halt work on all FEMA road projects until further notice.

They halted the work because they hadn’t received the $10 million in FEMA funding.

“Unfortunately it is the fact that we had to stop the work overnight or the fact we have not got reimbursement from the state. Our intention is to start work just as soon as possible. We don’t want to extend it any further,” Washington County Chairman David Pettis Jr said.

During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners were reminded that their FEMA contractor work suspension is set to end on January 10, 2024.

“You only have two options. The first option, A, to let them go back to work. Or the second option is B, terminate their contract,” HMB Professional Engineers Principal-in-Charge Jason Crenshaw said.

The revised contract presented to commissioners would extend the suspension another 90 days on more than 20 different road projects.

But both parties must agree to the extra delays.

Some are upset because of delays.

“We don’t want a rock road. We’ve had dirt and we’ve had rock and we’re ready for asphalt,” resident Glenda Grice said.

“I want my road paved, I’ve been wanting my road paved for 15 years. But I am not an advocate for an unending continuous use of federal money that I don’t believe benefits the county. I think it’s caused more problems to this county than benefits,” resident Benita Crittendon said.

Commissioners don’t plan to vote on the 90-day extended suspension until January.

Commissioners also learned today that the county will be receiving $203,000 from the class-action opioid settlement.

The county has not decided how they’ll use that money.