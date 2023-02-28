WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is injured after he was shot in Fountain on Tuesday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s investigators are still trying to determine precisely what happened.

The shooting happened a few minutes before noon today on Singer Road in the Fountain-Youngstown area.

Witnesses told deputies a man showed up at their home, and soon after the residents called 9-1-1 reporting a shooting.

They arrived to find a man, who’d been shot in the stomach.

Paramedics airlifted him to a local hospital where he is reportedly undergoing surgery.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said they’re still trying to find out the relationship, if any, of the victim to the residents and the motive for the shooting.