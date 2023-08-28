WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Idalia is rapidly approaching so it’s important to stay prepared.

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency.

On Sunday Washington County Public Safety Director Lynne Abel requested county commissioners meet on Monday to approve a local state of emergency.

“Today we declare a local state of emergency that gives the director the power to e-procurement and other things that she has moved necessary for to make sure that we’re ready for a storm,” said Washington County Commissioner Chairman Tray Hawkins.

“It will likely be a major hurricane, a hurricane at landfall late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning because tropical systems can be erratic in their movement. And there is always the potential of trick track shifts, especially this far out from impact shifts to the west could pose concerns for our area,” said Public Safety Director Lynne Abel

After their experiences during Hurricane Michael in 2018, commissioners say they want to be prepared for anything.

“You know, with the coming storm and the approach and the uncertainty of the path we learned, if we didn’t learn anything else from Michael, we learned that storm is very unpredictable, strengthening the true path of the storm,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins says he has complete faith in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

The county is also recommending that Washington County residents stock up on non-perishable food and water and stay weather aware.

“Don’t just run out and overbuy, but definitely weather aware the next 48 hours is very important. Keep on looking at the constant updates from the weather channel or wherever you get your news source for weather from,” said Hawkins.

Right now there are no plans to open emergency shelters in Washington County.