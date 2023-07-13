CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A number of Washington County residents said county commissioners are violating their rights.

Commissioners are considering plans to limit public participation during their meetings. Commissioners said this is a necessary part of their two-part proposal.

Washington County commissioners said their meetings are too long and often stray off-topic.

They point to public participation as the biggest reason.

Right now, citizens can speak at meetings with no time limit. County Attorney Matthew Fuqua wants the commission to impose a 3-minute time limit on speakers.

Some residents are not pleased.

“You guys are afraid of someone speaking their mind like me. And that is wrong. What gives you the right to be over me? What gives you the right,” said attendee David Izaguirre.

The other part of the proposal is to require people to sign-up to speak 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

”When freedoms are taken away, they are never given back. Never. When restrictions are in place, they are rarely relieved. They stay there. That’s the way of the government and that’s what lawyers do,” said attendee Benita Crittendon.

Commission Chair Tray Hawkins is defending Fuqua’s proposal saying it will allow the board to act more efficiently.

“We could bring information to the meeting or even add it to agenda items, so they don’t have to make multiple trips there, they’re being better served. And that whatever they have that’s important to them is being heard,” said Councilman Hawkins.

Board members heard the first reading of the ordinance Thursday, July 13.

They’ll discuss it again at their next meeting on Aug 10.

“There might be some tweaks to it. But just trying to better serve the public, making sure that their voices are being heard and being heard in the correct way,” said Councilman Hawkins.

Time limits are quite common in municipal meetings in our area. But as far as we know, no one is requiring people to sign-up 48 hours in advance to speak at a meeting.