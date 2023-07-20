VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of molesting multiple victims under the age of 12 while working as a bus driver for the Washington County School District has taken a plea agreement with prosecutors.

John Robert White pled no contest to four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and was sentenced to 10 years of sex offender probation. As part of his probation, White will have a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. cannot live within 1,000 feet of a school or other place where children congregate, and must complete a sex offender rehabilitation program.

Also, As part of the deal, White can have no contact with children, cannot access the internet, and will submit to electronic monitoring.

However, White is scheduled to return to court next week. His attorney, Waylon Graham, said they will ask Judge Christopher Patterson to modify the terms of the agreement so that White can work in two family businesses. In one of the businesses White will need to use a computer at work and the internet for business-related activities. White is also asking to be allowed to help out at another business, a pet store, Graham said.