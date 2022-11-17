WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, a Washington County jury found a man guilty of attempting to kill his wife.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, the victim described being shot by her husband to the jury. The shooting occurred in October of 2021.

Dennis Alan Berrigan, 71, and the victim were having a disagreement about money prior to her being shot, according to records.

Washington County Chief Prosecutor Megan Ford said that Berrigan admitted to the shooting during a 911 call.

“The question isn’t who shot (the victim), the question is why the gun was shot?” Ford said. “And what was proven today is why he did it. And that’s because he was mad at the victim, he was mad she was going to call Social Security on him and he was going to take care of that.”

Berrigan was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.