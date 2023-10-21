VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms held its 2nd annual Sunflower Festival.

“We have all these festivals throughout the year, but there’s really not a lot to do in the fall here in the Panhandle,” Black Barn Blossoms’ Owner Gina Hamilton said. “The beachgoers are kind of, you know, stopping or whatever. And so I said, why can’t we do in the fall to give families something to do? And I came up with the idea because we are a flower farm that we would just celebrate fall by having a sunflower festival. So that’s what we did.”

Attendees got the opportunity to explore the farm’s various gardens.

“We have flowers in two different gardens and they’re full of butterflies this time of year,” Hamilton said.” So people have gotten lots of picture opportunities today.”

Fourth grader Egypt Brown attended the festival to do just that.

“The flowers,” Brown said. “Because they’re pretty and nice to take pictures of them.”

Afterward, attendees were invited to gather in the upper field of the farm where there were over 30 local vendors ranging from various artisan crafts to food trucks.

“We encourage people to bring their chairs because then from that you’ll walk into the concert area where you can see the crowd has like settled in and they’re sitting enjoying the music in their chairs,” Hamilton said.

Three local bands performed for an hour.

Before visitors left they got the opportunity to bring flowers home with them that were sold in the gift shop.

The Black Barn Blossoms hosts a number of events throughout the year. The next one is a night of worship, coming up on November 5.

Click here for more information on Black Barn Blossoms and their other upcoming events.